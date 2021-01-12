Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Fikayo Tomori, Moises Calcedo

It’s January, and that means it’s time to talk transfer rumors, and in this edition, we cover Chelsea FC. We start with surplus to requirements central defender Fikayo Tomori, and where he might end up. According to transfer expert and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the “here we go” guy, AC Milan are interested.
This narrative is of course far from reaching “here we go” status, but Tomori is reportedly open for a permanent switch to the Serie A side.
New chance for Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan have contacted Chelsea for the English centre back. Tomori would accept the destination. ? #cfc
…but the main target for Milan is still Mohamed Simakan [Strasbourg]. Only if the deal will collapse, Tomori would be the option. ? #acmilan
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021
Which makes perfect sense as the summer signing of Thiago Silva has sent him down the depth chart. Elsewhere it’s time for an update on the Moises Caicedo chase.
It was reported in Ecuador around Christmastime that the Independiente del Valle forward/attacking midfielder would move to United. However, the Ecuadorian club denied any negotiations or even contacts having had taken place.
The 19-year-old actually has many Premier League suitors now, in addition to Chelsea. Everton have a strong chance of landing him, reports The Independent. According to the Manchester Evening News, United have now dropped out of the running. (more on that at 90 Min)
However, as one team opts out of the chase, another pops in. Football journalist Duncan Castles reported that Newcastle are now trying make a late attempt to sign Caicedo. Here’s more via Read Sport. Of course, this is all a very fluid situation right now, and highly subject to change.
Then again, aren’t all transfer rumors, when you think about it?
