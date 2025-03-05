A Scandinavian affair approaches as Chelsea are off to the capital city of Denmark tomorrow. The Blues will visit FC Copenhagen for a UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round clash.

The UECL is the only chance that the Blues have at a trophy this season.

UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1 of 2

Chelsea at FC Copenhagen

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 6, 5:45pm, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

But of course, this is not the main goal for the season. Finishing top four is what it’s all about. And when you consider where Chelsea FC have been in recent years, winning this small continental competition and getting a Champions League berth for the next season, that would definitely qualify as a successful 2024-25 campaign.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what the strongest first team side would be in this one.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at FC Copenhagen

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Pedro Neto

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories