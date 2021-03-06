Chelsea FC vs Everton: Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

When Chelsea FC hosts Everton on Monday night, it’ll be a massive match with a ton of top four implications. Sure the Premier League title race is done and dusted at this point, but the UCL qualification derby is definitely as exciting as its ever been.
After Manchester City, no one’s slot in the top four is assured, but you have five teams (these two sides, plus Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool) fighting it out for three spots. Plus Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa maintain an outside shot of slipping in as well.
Everton at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: Mon. March 8, 6pm, Stamford Bridge, BT Sport 1
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Odds: Everton 6/1, Chelsea 3/5, Draw 6/1
Form Guide: Everton DLLWWW Chelsea WWWDDW
Referee: David Coote
Alonso £24m
Kepa £72m
Werner £50m
Havertz £75m
Jorginho £57m
Pulisic £58m
Emerson £18m
Zouma £12m
£366million sat on Chelsea’s bench. Is it only an interesting stat when it’s City?
— Goater’s Motors (@goatersmotors) February 28, 2021
As you can see from the tweet above, in any given Chelsea match, players who accumulated, on composite, hundreds of millions of GBPs in transfer fees will ride the pine. There will be bigger bucks benchwarming the more fit the squad is at the given moment and right now the Blues are nearly fully fit.
So who’s in and who’s out? Well, it’s up to Tuchel of course, but we’re hoping Christian Pulisic finally makes his first league start under the new boss. It’s getting to be ridiculous actually, how little the German uses his former player at Borussia Dortmund.
Yes, the American has battled some injuries this season, but it was just a few months ago that he was the side’s best player during Project Restart. As for Everton, they have a few injury concerns, but they’re a big money side with a lot of depth too and manager Carlo Ancelotti is of top pedigree.
He’ll field a strong side for this crunch clash.
Starting XI Predictions
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Chillwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Werner
Everton (4-3-1-2): Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes; Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Everton 1
Dig in, as prime scoring chances will likely be few and far between in this one.
