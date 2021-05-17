Chelsea FC vs Leicester City Team News: Evans, Barnes, Justin

Chelsea and Leicester City will square off again, a little more than 72 hours later, this time in the Premier League competition. The Foxes got the better of the Blues in the trophy match, claiming their first FA Cup title in club history. But it still remains to be seen who will finish higher in the Premier League table, and if both will qualify for Champions League or not.
In other words, this game is by far the biggest of matchday 37/the mid-week fixtures coming up.
Leicester City at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Tues May 18, Stamford Bridge, 8:15pm GMT
PL Form Guide: Chelsea LWWWD Leicester City WLDWW
PL Position: Chelsea 4th 64pts Leicester City 3rd 66pts
Series history: Chelsea wins 57 Leicester City wins 28 Draws 34
Team News
Chelsea have a fully fit squad and no suspension concerns, so let’s rapidly move on to Leicester. The headliner here is Jonny Evans, who had been a doubt to play in his side’s 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium on the weekend. He had to be brought off after only a half hour of action at the national stadium due to a muscular injury.
He was replaced by Marc Albrighton and will sit out this game. He’ll join Harvey Barnes and James Justin who have also been ruled out through injuries.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Leicester City 0
It’s not a trophy match of course, but it still has massive repercussions. Chelsea look to avenge the loss from the weekend.
