Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Wanted by Newcastle United

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, 20, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge quite a bit this summer, and we now have less than a fortnight remaining in the transfer window. Is he leaving and if so, where would he go?
Newcastle United have stepped up to the plate, according to the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are interested in taking the Wales star on loan.
Loaning out is certainly the Chelsea way, as we all know, so this might make sense for everyone involved. Ampadu, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad in the opening day rout of Crystal Palace, moves to a place where he would get regular first team football.
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce gets a replacement for the now departed Steve Bruce, and Chelsea, once again, get to do their Chelsea loan thing that they’re famous for with a fringe player who is not part of Tuchel’s plans.
Mail Sport, citing Northern Echo, write that “Tuchel will be open to letting Ampadu leave on a season-long loan deal as he looks to get more first-team minutes under his belt.”
Newcastle narrowly lost to West Ham United in what was undoubtedly the game of the Premier League opening weekend. Maybe that’s a sign the Magpies are getting closer to becoming relevant again? Perhaps they could make a move up the table this term?
They’ll need to strengthen at the back if they are to do so, and Ampadu would be a step in the right direction.
