Chelsea FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs ES Tunis

Chelsea FC didn’t just lose to Flamengo on Friday, they lost by two goals, which was a result that nobody saw coming. And to make matters worse, now the Blues will be without Nicolas Jackson against ES Tunis on Tuesday, because the first choice striker received a straight red card in the loss to the Rio de Janeiro based club.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis FYIs

Kickoff: Tue June 24, 9pm EST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Group D Matchday 3 of 3

Group Standings, Form: Chelsea 2nd, 3 pts, WL ES Tunis 3rd, 3 pts, LW

Watch: streamed for free on DAZN, which says something because no sporting events on streaming services are ever free

Blues Team News

So now the Blues, needing a major result in their final Club World Cup game, will have to go and get it without one of their primary attacking options.

Otherwise there are no team news items to cover ahead of the clash against the Tunisian side.

So let’s take a look at who Enzo Maresca might select for his first team here.

Chelsea FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) Formation vs ES Tunis

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Neto; Liam Delap

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories