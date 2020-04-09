Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with an update on everybody’s top transfer target this summer, Jadon Sancho.
Over at TalkSPORT, they have a post which shows you what a starting XI would look like at either United or Chelsea with Sancho included. The Borussia Dortmund wing will be in high demand this summer, and he was the potential to break the English transfer fee record.
Also, when we say that Sancho has been heavily linked with several clubs, we aren’t kidding. Chelsea will likely face competition from United, Juventus, Real Madrid and others.
For the next item, we stay with a Borussia Dortmund forward wunderkid that’s being pursued by both Chelsea and United- Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian teenager, who moved to BVB from RB Salzburg in January, explained the determining factors that will go into his next move.
“You’ve got to time how good you are, how good the club is, the people there, how they take care of you, how they help you evolve,” Haaland said in an interview with EuroSport (transcript Football.London)
“There are a lot of factors, and I remember when we discussed Salzburg and different clubs we figured out very early that Salzburg was the best option.”
And I’ve always thought ‘I can’t overrate myself’. That has always been important to me, saying ‘yes, I’m good, but there’s a lot of good players out there’, so that has always been very important to me, to not think I’m better than I actually am,” Haaland concluded.
Once again, Chelsea and United will do battle in the transfer market over the top young scorers in Europe. It will certainly get interesting, so watch this space.
