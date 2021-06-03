Erling Haaland: United, City and Chelsea Target Speaks on Club Future

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is certainly The Next Big Thing in global football. The 20-year-old Norwegian has spoken out about his club future, indicating that he hasn’t made a decision on it yet. Given that he has a release clause of £75 million, and that only becomes potentially activated next summer, it sounds like he’s staying put in Dortmund.
That is much to the chagrin of his potential suitors, the likes of which include Manchester City (need a Sergio Aguero replacement), Manchester United (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer connection), Chelsea (Roman Abramovich is looking to splash the cash again this summer), Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Those are five clubs who can easily afford that transfer release clause fee, but BVB aren’t interested in selling.
Had they failed in Champions League qualification, which they were in serious danger of for much of this past season, perhaps they would have a different stance. However, BVB finished third in the Bundesliga, and with that, they’re back in Champions League.
They also claimed the DFB-Pokal trophy, and Haaland seems intent on trying to win more silverware at his current club.
Earlier this week, Erling Haaland spoke about his club future while prepping for Euro 2021 with Norway: “I have not taken a position on that (his future). After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season.”
“I am a simple guy, when I like something I just want to have more. Like I have said before, when I score a goal I always chase the next goal. I have big dreams!
“I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling so I want to win trophies.”
Maybe, perhaps after the Euro tournament and then his holiday following it, the Norwegian wunderkid will say something more definitive and declarative, but maybe not. Will we have this big money, blockbuster summer transfer window that we’re all hoping for?
It remains to be seen, but Erling Haaland will have to take part, if so.
