We have run out of metaphors and analogies for Chelsea FC 2023 January Transfer window spending at this point. Which is good because today is deadline day. Todd Boehly and company saved the best for last, splashing the cash wise, breaking the bank for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. According to multiple outlets, all across the globe, they will pay Benfica €120 million (or £105m) for his services.

And best of all it’s payable in six easy installments!

BREAKING! Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £105m – a British record transfer ?? pic.twitter.com/uN4ACpaddU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2023

The Argentinian international surpasses Jack Grealish (Aston Villa sale to Manchester City in summer of 2021) as the most expensive player ever purchased by a British club. In fact, Fernandez and Grealish are the only two footballers in the 100m GBP transfer fee, for English football, club.

When Paul Pogba went back to Manchester United from Juventus, for just under 90m GBP in 2016, it seemed like a record that wouldn’t be broken for a very long time.

And here we are, seven years later, and the record has been smashed not once, but twice.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee. Saga over. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2023

After two long days of hard negotiations, this transfer soap opera is now done. Fernandez is signed, sealed and delivered.

He joins the long list of Chelsea signings this month:

Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid- Loan). We’ll get back to you later on the total net spend for Chelsea in this window, but make no mistake it is an astronomical figure.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

