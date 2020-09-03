Chelsea Reportedly Pursuing Rennes GK Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have spent money this summer like a corporate account executive working with an expense account at a bar during last call, but they haven’t addressed the goalkeeping issue yet. With Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva now in the fold, they have beefed up the back.
Scoring sensation Kai Havertz is reportedly inching closer to joining new arrivals Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to augment the attack. However, what about between the sticks?
Edouard Mendy is the primary target now, as Frank Lampard looks to have an option superior to Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa, who became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined the club a couple summers ago, has found himself dropped in favor of the aging Willy Caballero in some big games.
According to French outlet L’Equipe, Stamford Bridge has Mendy in their sights, but Rennes do not want to let him go. However, the 28-year-old Senegalese wants to make the switch, which would reportedly cost the southwest London club £22 million, or £30m, depending on which outlet you believe.
The Telegraph, which came out with their report later in the day, cite the larger monetary figure.
Rennes have lined up PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to come in on loan, should the Edouard Mendy deal go through. Ligue 1 has already commenced their regular season, by the way. The report goes on to state that Arrizabalaga will stay with Chelsea.
Don’t be too surprised if this transfer starts to escalate quickly.
