Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Edouard Mendy, Nicolas Jackson

It’s a double shot of Chelsea FC Transfer Talk today, as we’ll cover both an outgoing ( Edouard Mendy ) and an incoming ( Nicolas Jackson ), both of which are Senegal internationals. For part one, covering Kai Havertz and Eden Hazard go here. For part two, covering Nicolas Jackson and Edouard Mendy, go here.

We start with Mendy, who like N’Golo Kante, is leaving Chelsea to play in the Saudi Arabian top flight. See the tweet from Fabrizio Romano below:

??? Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026. Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. ? #CFC Here we go soon! pic.twitter.com/qIdSEP2eGq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Edouard Mendy accomplished a lot at Chelsea, he was the No. 1 for the legendary 2020-21 Champions League winning team. However, his career at Stamford Bridge took a major downturn, and he lost his place to Kepa Arrizabalaga this past season.

His 2022-23 was very injury-riddled, and he badly needs a new start.

If the former Rennes shot-stopper can find it in the Middle East, more power to him.

So who will be the No. 2 behind Kepa now? Time to call up Gaga Slonina, the young American Chelsea acquired from the Chicago Fire FC for $10 million last summer? Well, let’s take a look at what he has to offer, as we’ve covered that here, here and here.

Honestly, it may be time to make Gaga, who hails from Addison, IL, the cup keeper.

Shifting from the back-stop all the way to up top, who will finally fix Chelsea’s scoring woes?

The next striker target, oh wait, make that striker acquisition is Nicolas Jackson. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an agreement for the Villarreal man, with nothing left to do except submit a £29.8m (€35 million, $38.2m) bid to trigger the forward’s release clause.

The 21-year-old is understood to have already agreed to personal terms.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

