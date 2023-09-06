Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Strongly Hints at Retirement

It appears that a retirement announcement may be coming soon from Eden Hazard. The Chelsea and Belgium national team legend remains without a team this season, and has not seriously been linked with any club as of late.

Talk of a move to Saudi Arabia is a non-starter as the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes tomorrow, and there is no traction in terms of any club in that league working towards signing the 2015 PFA Player of the Year.

As a free agent, Eden Hazard can sign at any time anywhere, but by this point in the calendar most clubs have figured out all their main roster priorities.

Then again the Turkish transfer window remains open for another nine days.

Eden Hazard retired from international football in December, after Belgium was eliminated from the World Cup.

In a preview of the docu-series (‘Believe’), which covers the Belgian national team, Hazard dropped a major hint that he could be calling time on his playing career.

“Little by little it’s time to enjoy life with my family and friends, drinking a few Jupiler beers,” Hazard said, which could be perceived as a signal that his hanging up the cleats is imminent. And honestly, the 32-year-old has more than earned the right to knock a few cold ones! Raise a glass Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid, the last team that he played for, terminated his contract a season early, with the winger completely fine with it. He caused a stir when he showed up at Stamford Bridge for the season opener, and his appearance there, as just a casual spectator speaks volumes.

Chelsea, the place where he enjoyed all his best successes, is truly his club.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

