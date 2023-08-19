The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Could Play in Belgium this Season

By Leave a Comment

Share

eden hazard

Eden Hazard is one of the most likable footballers in all the world, but he is really struggling in finding a club to play for this season.

He remains a free agent, so he doesn’t have to sign before the summer transfer window closes on Sept. 1, but it’s a very bad sign that the big five leagues in Europe have all started playing, and he remains unsigned.

Chelsea at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug 20, 4:30pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Team News:  Chelsea   West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea   West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45%  West Ham United 28%   Draw 27%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United  D, 1pt, 13th    Chelsea FC  D, 1pt, 11th

While the 2015 PFA Player of the Year is without a club at the moment, he continues to make headlines nonetheless. His phone call to his countryman, Chelsea’s newest signing, Belgian sensation Romeo Lavia, is going viral all over the world.

eden hazard

Maybe his next gig will be as an agent? He was also all over the homepages last weekend as well, when he appeared at Stamford Bridge, just as an ordinary fan!

These instances make is clear, “his club” in the metaphorical sense, will always be Chelsea; not Lille or Real Madrid. In terms of where he goes next, the 32-year-old may end up retiring if he can’t find the right fit.

He’s been linked to a couple clubs in his native Belgium this summer. KVC Westerloo of the Belgian First Division are reportedly interested.

Meanwhile the idea of playing with his brother Kylian, at RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, was getting some traction in June. Obviously, it didn’t happen. And even though he’s a 32-year-old former Chelsea player, he isn’t going to Saudi Arabia, which makes him an aberration.

eden hazard

Because every player who left Chelsea who is in his late 20s/early 30s went to the Saudi Pro League. Reportedly, the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS offered him, but the winger said no.

Having retired from international football this past December, right after when Belgium were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, his club football exit could be imminent.

eden hazard

Real Madrid decided to terminate his contract a year early, ending a very ineffective and utterly injury-riddled spell.

And Hazard was totally fine with that. After all, he literally rated himself a zero for the time he was at the Bernabeu; and apologized to the fans.

How can you not like a guy who says and does things like this?

eden hazard

He’s very at peace and comfortable with himself.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Verified by MonsterInsights