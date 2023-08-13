Eden Hazard Attends Chelsea Home Opener as a Fan

Eden Hazard has played for three different clubs, over the course of his illustrious career, but it’s clear Chelsea FC is the one where his heart is. Naturally so, as he won two Premier League titles, a PFA Player of the Year award and numerous other silverware during the seven seasons that he was in west London.

Currently a 32-year-old free agent, he was on hand at Stamford Bridge to see Chelsea battle Liverpool to a score draw today in the season opener for both sides.

Eden Hazard is at Stamford Bridge today! ? pic.twitter.com/RCMoctB9m8 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 13, 2023

But the club legend wasn’t there being honored on the pitch or anything special. He was just attending as a fan of the game, and supporter of his club. He was also sporting an alternate color New York Yankees baseball cap, as you can see from the picture embedded in the tweet above.

Eden Hazard, who officially retired from international competition this past December, after Belgium were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup much earlier than expected, is still contemplating his next move.

He’s been linked with a move to MLS in general, with other narratives citing he’s been in contact with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Hazard and Real Madrid mutually agreed to terminate his contract, a year early, at the end of last season. While he was a very injury-riddled, extremely expensive flop in Madrid, he has been very straight-forward about admitting that, so you just can’t help but root for him.

I mean how you root against a guy who has enough self-esteem and self-awareness to rate himself as a zero out of ten in form during his stint at the Bernabeu?

We really hope Eden Hazard finds the right fit, wherever that might be, at the next stage of his career. Given the transfer market trend this summer, one can’t help but predict a move to the Saudi Pro League, in Saudi Arabia, could be in the works.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

