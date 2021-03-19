Chelsea FC Draw Porto in Champions League Quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are set, and for Chelsea, their tie has a very Jose Mourinho feel. The Blues will take on FC Porto, the club where their most accomplished manager really established himself in the coaching world.
At Porto, Mourinho won the Champions League in 2003-04, to go along with two league titles. In two stints at Chelsea, he won three Premier League titles. This is, of course, just one of four UCL round of 8 ties. Take a look at the full draw below:
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Ties
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto v Chelsea
Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid v Liverpool
Champions League Semifinal Schedule
Semifinal 1: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Semifinal 2: Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea
Champions League Outright Winner Odds
Manchester City (+220)
Bayern Munich (+300)
Paris Saint-Germain (+500)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Real Madrid (+1100)
Borussia Dortmund (+1600)
Porto (+4000)
Elsewhere, you have City facing a German side again in this round, having just bounced Borussia Moenchengladbach in the last round. Bayern-PSG is of course a rematch of last season’s final with Liverpool-Real Madrid a reboot of the infamous and controversial 2019 final.
In other words, plenty of major storylines abound in this draw, and there will be plenty of interesting things to watch, as usual, in this tournament. For Chelsea FC Quarterfinal of the FA Cup preview material, go here and here.
