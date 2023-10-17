The Sports Bank

Chelsea Team News vs Arsenal: Disasi, Broja, Chilwell, James, Gusto

Chelsea hosts Arsenal in a London derby that could see, combined, as many as 15-20 players miss out due to injury. We covered the Arsenal side already, and in regards to Chelsea, we’ll begin with Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker, who had just recovered from a long-term knee injury to feature again, had to withdraw from international duty this week.

axel disasi

Chelsea Team News

Broja is a doubt (due to an unspecified problem) for the clash on Saturday, as is Axel Disasi, who has a quadriceps issue.

Elsewhere Malo Gusto is back from suspension while team captain Reece James has returned from injury. Meanwhile Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah (more on his uncertain future with the club here and here) have all returned to training, so they could feature in some capacity here.

And then finally Ben Chilwell has suffered a hamstring injury that will move him into the long-term injury absentee category, and as you obviously know, there are plenty of those at Chelsea.

The list includes the likes of Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia

