Chelsea hosts Arsenal in a London derby that could see, combined, as many as 15-20 players miss out due to injury. We covered the Arsenal side already, and in regards to Chelsea, we’ll begin with Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker, who had just recovered from a long-term knee injury to feature again, had to withdraw from international duty this week.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 21, 4:30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Latest Chelsea Transfer Talk: go here and here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Arsenal 41% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea WWLLLD Arsenal WWDWW

PL Position: Chelsea 11 pts, 11th Arsenal 20 pts, 2nd

Chelsea Team News

Broja is a doubt (due to an unspecified problem) for the clash on Saturday, as is Axel Disasi, who has a quadriceps issue.

Elsewhere Malo Gusto is back from suspension while team captain Reece James has returned from injury. Meanwhile Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah (more on his uncertain future with the club here and here) have all returned to training, so they could feature in some capacity here.

And then finally Ben Chilwell has suffered a hamstring injury that will move him into the long-term injury absentee category, and as you obviously know, there are plenty of those at Chelsea.

The list includes the likes of Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories