Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Diogo Costa, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC are off until the post Boxing Day clash against Bournemouth on December 27. Although they do have a friendly against Aston Villa on December 11 in the meantime and in between time. With that extended time off, it’s time to talk some Chelsea transfer rumors. And we have a double shot of Chelsea transfer talk for you today- the second set is over at this link.

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, every now and then, including for a time in the later portion of this past summer. United didn’t submit a formal bid to Chelsea, but now this potential switch seems more like likely than ever before, with media outlets all over the world going with the narrative of Captain America likely going out on loan to United.

According to ESPN, “Pulisic’s versatility across the front line has made him an appealing option to United, whose other attacking options have been hampered by injury or inconsistency this season.” Yes, there is a big hole in the attacking third at United, especially so with Cristiano Ronaldo now being jettisoned. (No, Chelsea doesn’t want Ronaldo, so he is not coming. Ronaldo and his agent want Chelsea, but the feeling is not mutual)

Pulisic was also linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but Chelsea refused to sign off on letting him leave. Now it appears they may have no choice but to let him go.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native grew up a United fan, and he isn’t getting regular first team football and Stamford Bridge, so this loan deal, if it does indeed happen, could be good for all involved.

Pulisic has played every minute for the U.S. at the World Cup, but he is still looking for his first WC goal. Elsewhere Chelsea are still trying to figure out their goalkeeping situation. Pulisic’s fellow American, Gaga Slonina, is the future, but he’s the long term future. Edouard Mendy is starting to look like the past right now. While he was dominant during the Champions League season of 2020-21, he’s been very injury-riddled and mistake prone this term.

His problems led to No. 2 Kepa Arrizabalaga, the all-time world’s most expensive goalkeeper, to come back into the first team.

While he has been serviceable, they do not see him as the answer either.

So who is? Potentially Portugal and Porto prodigy Diogo Costa. who Chelsea have made “first contact” with, according to a report. He reportedly has a release clause of €75 million, which, obviously is a lot of money, so Todd Boehly’s top people will hope to talk that fee down. They may not be able to do so, given how many clubs are said to be interested in the player.

The 23-year-old shot stopped has the same representation as Cristiano Ronaldo, in Jorge Mendes, so that should make things interesting.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

