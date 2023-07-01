Chelsea Sign Teenage Winger Diego Moreira from Benfica

Chelsea continue to make major moves this summer transfer window, announcing a couple more acquisitions within a 24-hour period, procuring Alex Matos from Norwich City and Diego Moreira from Benfica. Adding the pair of 18-year-olds to the mix brings Chelsea’s summer signings total to six. We’ll cover Diego Moreira in this post, having focused on Matos in the last post here.

Moreira is considered to be the more exciting signing of the pair, as he probably brings a higher upside, and more potential to slot in with the senior first team sooner.

Welcome to Chelsea Diego Moreira??? pic.twitter.com/XJuR2nUYpx — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) July 1, 2023

Moreira, like Matos, moves over on a free. As the club’s press release pertaining to the Portugal international states: “The winger is currently representing his country at the European Under-21 Championship and has featured against the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Moreira’s senior debut for Benfica came in May of last year against Pacos de Ferreira. However, most of his body of work was with the B team this past season in the UEFA Youth League; which his team was champions of.

A double signing for Chelsea.? Portugal U-21 international winger Diego Moreira has joined from Benfica. He’s currently at the U-21 Euros.?? 18-year-old Alex Matos joins from Norwich having featured for their U-18s and U-21s last season. Can play as a midfielder or forward.??????? pic.twitter.com/66f91ZlGIZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 1, 2023

Moreira has score 10 goals and registered 11 assists across his career, which has spanned 64 appearances.

