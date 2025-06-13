Monday night sees Chelsea FC begin their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign, and it could mark the Blues debuts of Liam Delap and Dario Essugo. Delap is the new striker signed from Ipswich Town while Essugo is a midfielder who moved over from Sporting CP.

As you can see, Chelsea have been busy this summer transfer window.

Chelsea vs LAFC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon June 16, 3pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping D Group Stage Game

Chelsea Preview Material: Tournament Preview Latest Transfer Talk Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Wait, a sporting event on a streaming service for free? Get out of here!

Chelsea Team News

Their CWC roster features four notable omissions: Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Djorde Petrovic and Axel Disasi.

It is quite possible that all four of those players leave the club this summer. In the case of Sterling and Felix, the club definitely wants them gone. Ditto for Ben Chilwell, but it has been that way with him for awhile already. His omission surprised nobody.

A couple more new signings, goalkeeper Mike Penders and defender Mamadou Sarr, made the travel party, but they are not expected to feature here.

Finally, Wesley Fofana was left out, because he is still working on rehabbing from serious injury.

