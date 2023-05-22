Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Declan Rice, Dusan Vlahovic

For Chelsea FC and their supporters, this is a season that cannot end fast enough. The Blues and those who bleed blue are already looking ahead to the silly season, and with that we look ahead to two transfer narratives: Declan Rice and Dusan Vlahovic.

Rice, who came up through the Chelsea youth system, spending eight years there, has long been linked with a return. There have been numerous Declan Rice Going to Back to Chelsea? stories posted, all over the world, in recent years.

The West Ham and England midfielder (who had an international affiliation with the Republic of Ireland up until 2018) is absolutely certain to leave East London. It was a major talking point in the broadcast of the Hammers home win over Leeds United yesterday.

There was even talk that the reason the Irons so badly botched that breakaway towards the end at the Leeds goal (a play which should have resulted in a 4-1 score line instead of 3-1), was because there was interest in giving Declan Rice a final send-off goal in front of the home folks.

So while he will move on, the question of where remains, with some reports now indicating Chelsea have dropped out.

Football.London, who have more on this development at this link, cite FootballTransfers, who claim West Ham want as much as £85million and £95m for their prized asset.

Maybe a bidding war erupts and Declan Rice moves into Jack Grealish territory- 100 million GBP. Arsenal could be leading the race now, according to some reports, while other outlets claim Manchester United, the team Chelsea plays next, are the front-runner.

We’ll see, as we’re just getting warmed on this one.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic is at the top of Chelsea’s summer wish list, according to ESPN. Maybe the Juventus striker, who could cost up to €80 million, could solve the Blues scoring woes? Right now, Chelsea has become the place where forward careers go to die.

Perhaps the 23-year-old Serbian international, who use to play for Fiorentina, can finally turn the tide? After all, he has scored 23 times in 62 competitions for the Bianconeri.

