Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Declan Rice, Jules Kounde, Raphinha

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Chelsea FC.
The club’s new owner Todd Boehly will hand over around £200 million to manager Thomas Tuchel, for the purpose of spending money on new players this summer transfer window. Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia are now gone, so it will be interesting to see the new direction at Stamford Bridge.
Declan Rice, a long-term target, is once again at the top of the list. Chelsea want to bring their academy product and holding midfielder back to southwest London, but West Ham United have reportedly rejected their first pitch. That’s according to reporter Graeme Bailey.
Our first approach and offer has been made and rejected for Declan Rice…
The Hammers asking price is said to be £150 million, which isn’t too far off from “not for sale.” But dig in, as anything can and will happen.
Elsewhere, an agreement has been reached in principle for Jules Kounde, another player right at the top of the Chelsea want list. However, a transfer fee has yet to be agree, with Sevilla demanding about £56 million for the 23-year-old France international, according to Irish Mirror.
The publication also leads with this nugget. Sevilla told Chelsea that any deal for Kounde “must be wrapped up by July 5.” So at least we’ll have closure soon. Which is always good to have in a transfer narrative.
We conclude with Brazilian forward Raphinha, who currently plies his trade with Leeds United. Chelsea are in, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. More on this from the Daily Mail.
In other words, he might be the next really hot prospect this summer, with all the London clubs reportedly keen.
