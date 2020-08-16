Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Declan Rice, Ben Foster

Chelsea FC are off until the 20/21 Premier League season begins, so it’s time to do some transfer talk! For part one of today’s Chelsea transfer rumors go here.
We start part two with a return to a very familiar name- West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Chelsea has long been linked with the Hammers star, but the English international’s supposed price continues to be a sticking point towards getting a deal done.
According to talkSPORT. the Irons are holding out for £80 million, which is pretty steep, even in normal times. This summer transfer window is of course anything but normal as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting all clubs, in all nations, in the pocketbook.
Rice has been linked with several clubs, including Manchester United, but given how he played every minute of the league season for the London club, it is easy to understand why they don’t want to part with him.
Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, finds himself often dropped when it matters most, and his replacement, Willy Caballero, turns 39 next month. Thus the Chelsea search for a new keeper continues, as the first year Blues boss and Three Lions legend wants to get somebody of his choosing in between the sticks.
Ben Foster, the national team’s former #1 could be the answer, making this an all-England edition of Chelsea transfer talk. Football’s coming home, sure, but Foster is 37, so the club wouldn’t be getting any younger.
The Watford shotstopper has seen his stock rise as Watford have now fallen back to the Championship. According to the Sun, Everton are set to battle Chelsea for the right to acquire his signature, as more clubs hope to give Foster a chance to play top flight football this season.
