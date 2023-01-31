Chelsea Hoping to Close €120m Enzo Fernandez Deal Today

Chelsea FC continue to treat the January transfer window like a business man in a bar with a limitless expense account and a platinum credit card. Chelsea want to get their eighth new player over the line, between now and the window closing in the next eight hours.

The target is Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and Chelsea are ready to throw down another €120 million in order to get him; according to multiple outlets.

That’s how much it would take to exercise the World Cup winner’s release clause, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Why? After all, the clock is ticking, right? Enzo Fernandez has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on how to execute the transfer of funds.

Benfica want the 22-year-old’s release clause to be paid in one lump sum, instead of the installment plan that Chelsea has counter-offered with.

However, Chelsea did table a bid of around €100 million plus bonuses (according to ESPN) yesterday. If Enzo Fernandez does sign on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge, he would joins the ranks of:

Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid- Loan).

While this deal is not done, it is not off the table either. And if it does fall apart here on deadline day, then Chelsea are already planning fallback options. That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel.

One of those reported alternatives is Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but in order to get him, Chelsea might have to win a bidding war against Arsenal.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

