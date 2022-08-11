Chelsea Closing in on Frenkie de Jong Transfer Agreement with Barcelona

The most tedious transfer saga of the summer could finally be reaching resolution this week. FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, wishes to stay put at the Catalan club, and collect all the backpay that he is still owed.

Manchester United have been pursuing him since the end of last season, and at this moment, still cling to the hopes that he’ll finally acquire him before deadline day. Chelsea have now swooped in, and there are reports that the west London club is nearing an agreement with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder.

????????: Chelsea are hopeful agreeing a fee with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Man United have spent three months trying to sign de Jong but #CFC are now confident of hijacking the deal. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/wRVkCWpt9H — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 10, 2022

Got all that? The reports indicate that if De Jong does in fact leave, he’d prefer Chelsea over United. And given the way he’s being treated in Barca right now, one wonders why he would want to stay. Barcelona fans have been verbally harassing him, asking De Jong to take a pay cut.

And, according to a media outlet founded by Rio Ferdinand himself, De Jong is growing furious with his current club, believing that he’s the victim of public slander operation, being carried out by the media.

His situation in Spain is threatening to turn toxic#MUFC https://t.co/1AGMPU2uPY — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 10, 2022

What a mess! Seriously, what a fiasco, and we haven’t even mentioned yet that Barca might end up losing some of their summer signings, because they might not be able to register them this season with La Liga. You knew this club was doing some shady stuff lately, with their financials, and now it could all blow up in their face.

Why would De Jong want to stay? His agents, Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya, are currently in Barcelona negotiating his future. Is that with a new club?

Stay tuned!

