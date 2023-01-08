It is an extremely interesting, but also difficult, time to be a Chelsea FC supporter. It is exciting in that Chelsea have been the most active Premier League club in the January transfer window. On the downside, they have had to be this proactive, because their roster is in the midst of an immense injury crisis.

Chelsea announced their third signing of the January window today, and it is Molde striker David Datro Fofana, who moves over on a six-year deal.

Andrey Santos (18) ?

David Datro Fofana (20) ?

Benoît Badiashile (21) ? Chelsea are investing in youth this January ? pic.twitter.com/j4SAEWLntX — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 7, 2023

According to various reports, the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international’s transfer fee was about £10.93 million ($13.15m). He’s the third Blues acquisition this month after Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile and Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos.

The club statement reads: “Fofana has an impressive 34 goal involvements in 65 appearances for Molde, with 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions since joining the club from the Amadou Diallo Football Academy in his homeland at the start of the 2021 campaign in Norway.”

David Datro Fofana made a public statement himself: “Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!’

He comes over from playing in the Norwegian top-flight, the Eliteserien, where has already scored 15 goals and registered five assists thus far this season.

? Benoît Badiashile

? David Datro Fofana

? Andrey Santos Who’s going to be next? ? pic.twitter.com/uAnp9rIq7z — London Is Blue Podcast ???? (@LondonBluePod) January 7, 2023

And no, he is not related to Wesley Fofana, the big money central defender that Chelsea signed from Leicester City in the summer.

