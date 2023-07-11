David Datro Fofana Continues Chelsea Exodus, Joins Union Berlin

The Chelsea FC summer sell-off continues, as the next player on the move is outcast striker David Datro Fofana. His move is not a permanent one however, but of the loan variety. It has been officially announced that the 20-year-old will move to Union Berlin, in the German Bundesliga, for the season.

The deal does not include a buy option, so he’ll be back at Stamford Bridge a year from now.

??? ???????? | David Datro Fofana (20) has signed for Union Berlin on loan for the season from Chelsea. Statement: “David’s pace & his flexible offensive qualities are of great interest to us. We want another goal-dangerous player.” pic.twitter.com/qA5InFf510 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 11, 2023

The forward moved to Chelsea from Molde in January for a reported fee of £10.93m. He signed a six year deal with the club after scoring 22 Goals in 39 appearances across all competitions the previous season. It was a banner season for the Norwegian side, who achieved a league and cup double, thanks in part to the goal contributions of the young Ivory Coast international.

However, he made just three Premier League appearances for the Blues, and only one start, as he just did not fit in under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. It doesn’t appear like that will change under Mauricio Pochettino either.

With the arrival of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in Chelsea’s attacking third this summer, it is obvious that opportunities for David Datro Fofana finding playing time will only decrease, not increase.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories