Chelsea Closing in on Signing David Datro Fofana for €10m

The January transfer window doesn’t officially open until about two and a half weeks from now, but Chelsea FC are already closing in on their first signing.

It is always good, in life, to get your ducks in a row early, especially so in the transfer window. The first Chelsea signing of the January transfer window is Molde striker and Ivory Coast international David Datro Fofana, according to international transfer Fabrizio Romano.

Exclusive: Chelsea are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana, here we go soon! There’s full agreement in place with Molde to sign Ivorian striker born in 2002. ?? #CFC Personal terms are still being discussed with player — then deal will be signed for more than €10m fee. pic.twitter.com/LA6u4vZyPc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022



(As you can see from the Tweet above)

Fofana, 19, will come over on a deal worth about €10million (£8.6million or $10.62m). Currently playing in the Norwegian top-flight, where has already scored 15 goals and registered five assists thus far this season.

And no, he is not related to Wesley Fofana, the big money central defender that Chelsea signed from Leicester City in the summer.

Despite splashing the cash, to the tune of about £300 million (or close to $360m) this past summer, Stamford Bridge will again be very active this January window.

Fofana is just the start, as he’s a replacement for striker Armando Broja, who we learned a couple days ago is out for the season with an ACL tear.

Football.London has more on the Fofana acquisition over at this link. They also look at his potential squad number at this URL.

As we said, Chelsea will be very busy this winter window, with an RB Leipzig duo on their radar. Christopher Nkunku is a top target of the club. Ditto for Josko Gvardiol. Stay tuned and watch this space.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

