It’s rare to see the last place team favored to beat the first place side here in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash, but here we are. Chelsea, off to a very slow start this season, especially so in Europe, sacked manager Thomas Tuchel back in early September.

They are now maybe? feeling the new boss bounce under Graham Potter? Do you believe in such things? Whatever the case, we do think they’ll get a result at home on Wednesday night in Euro competition against AC Milan.

Chelsea vs AC Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 5, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Group E Standings, Form: Chelsea 4th, 1pt, DL AC Milan 1st, 3 pts, WD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 57% AC Milan 19% Draw 24%

Team News

Edouard Mendy (knee) and N’Golo Kante (thigh) remain out of commission as long term absentees. Meanwhile Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka missed the come-from-behind London Derby win over Crystal Palace due to unspecified illness.

Regarding Cucurella, we have since learned a little bit more on his condition, with reports indicating he suffered an infection that has required hospitalization. Let’s hope he recovers quickly, and it’s safe to say that he won’t feature here. Finally, Jorginho suffered a knock at Palace on Saturday and the midfielder is definitely a doubt for this contest.

