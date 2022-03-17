Chicago Cubs Owners Confirm their Interest in Buying Chelsea FC

There is still a very long way to go until Chelsea actually gets sold, but the Ricketts family, who currently own the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball, have now put themselves in good position. We’re hesitant to say pole position, because no one knows for sure what will happen, and this club sale is shaping up to be possibly the most expensive and competitive in Premier League history, but the Cubs/Ricketts have the right ally now.
That ally is Ken Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel, with a net worth of $26.5 billion. Of all the groups who have been linked with potentially buying Chelsea, he’s the highest net worth of them all.
The Cubs, or should we say the Ricketts have confirmed to Sky News their interest in trying to acquire the southwest London club. A spokesperson told Sky:
“The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.
“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.
“We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course.”
While Chelsea’s current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is widely reviled all over the world, the Ricketts family isn’t exactly beloved either. Ricketts has cried poor publicly, and now he’s looking to go out and work on buying another sports franchise.
Obviously, this is a circle that can’t be squared. It’s very plain to see, even if those who don’t follow sports, just how out of touch Ricketts is.
He also gutted the Cubs roster, with a fire sale of epic proportions this past July that now leaves the team looking very non-competitive.
Would the Ricketts family also do this to CFC? Well, I don’t mean to scare you, Blues supporters but you should have some concern about this.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
