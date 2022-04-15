Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup Semis)

Heading into Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal, Chelsea have won their past nine fixtures with Crystal Palace, all of which came in the Premier League. In Chelsea club history, they have enjoyed five separate instances of 10+ successive wins against an opponent, most recently a run of 11, versus Brighton between 1967 and 2019.

Let’s take a look at this London derby, being staged at the national stadium in the capital city.

FA Cup Semifinals at Wembley Stadium FYIs

Kickoffs: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Sun Apr 17, 4:30pm

Man City-Liverpool Sat Apr 16, 3:30pm

Here’s the lineup we think Thomas Tuchel will go with to try and make the win streak reach into double figures. We think, with eyes on the prize, potentially, the German will go with a stronger team.

The Blues do have one piece of silverware this season (Club World Cup), but this is their last chance to try and get a second.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup Semis)

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

crystal palace

Fearless Prediction: Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea FC 1

Yes, that’s right! We’re going upset here. Not sure which Chelsea team you can get, on any given night, and we’re guessing Sunday will see the suboptimal side showing up.

