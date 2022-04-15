Heading into Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal, Chelsea have won their past nine fixtures with Crystal Palace, all of which came in the Premier League. In Chelsea club history, they have enjoyed five separate instances of 10+ successive wins against an opponent, most recently a run of 11, versus Brighton between 1967 and 2019.
Let’s take a look at this London derby, being staged at the national stadium in the capital city.
FA Cup Semifinals at Wembley Stadium FYIs
Kickoffs: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Sun Apr 17, 4:30pm
Man City-Liverpool Sat Apr 16, 3:30pm
XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
Team News: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Online: ESPN+
Here’s the lineup we think Thomas Tuchel will go with to try and make the win streak reach into double figures. We think, with eyes on the prize, potentially, the German will go with a stronger team.
The Blues do have one piece of silverware this season (Club World Cup), but this is their last chance to try and get a second.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup Semis)
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Fearless Prediction: Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea FC 1
Yes, that’s right! We’re going upset here. Not sure which Chelsea team you can get, on any given night, and we’re guessing Sunday will see the suboptimal side showing up.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind