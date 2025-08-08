It’s a very quick turnaround for Chelsea FC as their second of the weekend’s two preseason friendlies will get here before you know it. AC Milan comes in and that means a chance to reunite with old friends Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Well, Pulisic had a rough summer, coming under tremendous fire from United States Men’s National Team observers and supporters everywhere, due to his electing not to participate in international competition this summer.

Club Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs AC Milan

Kickoff: Sun Aug. 10, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Chelsea vs AC Milan Team News

Pulisic needed to rest this summer, and he’ll miss out on playing at Stamford Bridge again, due to a nagging ankle injury.

Meanwhile Abraham was not able to turn his loan move from AS Roma into a permanent switch at Milan.

He’s already off on his next loan adventure, at Besiktas. But hey, Tomori will be on hand here, and should play.

As for the Blues, they just got back, pretty much to near full fitness with the return of Wesley Fofana.

However, now Levi Colwill is sidelined, as he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training this week.

He’ll be out of action for a few months, to be sure.

