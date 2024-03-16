Chelsea FC currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, as the March international period approaches. It’s looking like another season without a trophy (although they did give Liverpool absolutely everything they could handle in the EFL Cup final) and a finish on the second page of the standings. But it hasn’t been all bad, as Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher have been balling out for the Blues in 2023-24.

Palmer, free from being buried down the depth chart at Manchester City, has found himself at Stamford Bridge.

One can easily make the case that Cole Palmer has been the signing of the season in the Premier League. Turning to Gallagher, he’s provided leadership and intangibles at for the southwest London club, as a time that they desperately need it.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson discussed both players, and more, in a recent interview.

Johnson was asked by Squawka if Palmer can get the call-up for the England national team.

“Yeah, possibly, like you say, he’s been world class,” Johnson answered.

“And at the moment, to be honest, Chelsea only look like scoring when he’s got the ball. So for him to sort of drag that team along almost single-handed, that’s not easy to do. If he could do that in arguably a better team, then he definitely can do it on a bigger stage.

“So if you think about the other players right now, Grealish is injured, a few are not firing. So yeah, I think he would definitely be the first sub or in the front three. As long as he continues this form, he’s banging right on the door.”

In regards to Gallagher, the transfer rumor mill continues to churn out content implying his exit is imminent. Johnson is against the idea.

“Yeah, I think it would be a mistake,” Johnson replied to a query about Gallagher potentially leaving.

“You know, we’ve had the chat loads of times and he’s always the one that keeps coming up in terms of being linked here and there and everywhere. But he’s arguably been one of their best players.

Johnson then pointed out how Gallagher has stepped in to fulfill the role of captain, and done an admirable job in doing so.

“He’s wearing the armband,” the former Chelsea man continued.

“He’s the one that sets the work rate standard, he’s Chelsea through and through. So, he definitely, for me, shouldn’t be one of those 14.”

