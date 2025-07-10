The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final game is a matchup of two European tournament winners- Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Both clubs are looking to take the title here and add another trophy to their case, having just picked up a new one in May, from a UEFA competition.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League finale while Chelsea bested Real Betis for the Conference League crown.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 13, 4pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup final

Series History: Chelsea wins 2 Draws 3 PSG wins 3

Odds: Chelsea wins 7/2 Draw at conclusion of regular time 5/2 PSG wins 8/15

Watch: Stream- DAZN, Sling TV: TBS

Both sides impressed in their semi, with PSG destroying Real Madrid 4-0 in the Kylian Mbappe Cup while Chelsea convincingly handled Fluminese 2-0 in their semifinal matchup. So with that all said,

Starting Lineup Predictions

Chelsea FC

Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto.

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

