Chelsea FC Draw Manchester City in FA Cup Semifinals

Both of the FA Cup semifinal games will be played at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of April 17 and 18, and we now have the final four set. The marquee matchup is a battle of the irresistible force vs the immovable object, as Chelsea take on Manchester City.
The former are undefeated since Thomas Tuchel took hold of the club in January. The latter have legitimate prospects of completing a quadruple as they have: one hand on the Premier League trophy, are through to the EFL Cup Final and the Champions League quarterfinals.
Draw in full:
Leicester vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
The Blues advanced to the semis today, riding a man of the match performance from Christian Pulisic. As for the undercard FA Cup semifinal, it pits one team fighting for the top four versus another that’s trying to hold on to mid-table. Either way, Southampton were set to meet a team that thrashed them 9-0 in the past two seasons.
However, it was Leicester City who got the best of Manchester United, something they very rarely ever do. Entering today, United had lost just one of their last 25 meetings with the Foxes, across all competitions.
Leicester were without a win in their last 13 (September 2014 was the most recent victory) against the Old Trafford giants, until a few minutes ago.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind