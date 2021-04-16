Chelsea Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (FA Cup Semis)

A quadruple has never been done before, and it’s going to take a lot of hard work and good fortune for Manchester City to close this unprecedented deal. If there is a competition where it doesn’t happen, it’s likely the FA Cup.
They’re probably too motivated to get eliminated from the Champions League, they have one hand on the trophy in the Premier League and it’s hard to imagine Tottenham Hotspur stopping them. Maybe Chelsea, who fell just short in the final of this competition last year, can stop them?
FA Cup Semifinal Chelsea vs Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday Apr 17, 8pm, Wembley Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City
Series History: Manchester City wins 59 Chelsea wins 68 Draws 39
Odds: Manchester City -130 Chelsea +240 Draws +350
Team News
The Blues have a nearly fully fit squad as Mateo Kovacic remains the only major injury concern heading into this fixture. The midfield is an extremely deep, talented and crowded position group, so Thomas Tuchel will no have no issues finding a suitable replacement.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Manchester City 1
Going with the big upset here, yes! And yeah, I did watch it the previous time the two sides met, but Tuchel is at the wheel now, and he’s got them moving in the right direction
