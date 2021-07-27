Manchester City Urged to Sign Tammy Abraham Instead of Harry Kane

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair told talkSPORT that Manchester City should buy Tammy Abraham instead of Harry Kane.
The Blues forward has found chances to be limited ever since the arrival of Timo Werner and it looks like he won’t be playing much under Thomas Tuchel. This has prompted the forward to look elsewhere for first team football, with links to a handful of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, emerging.
Despite City’s interest in Kane, when Sinclair was asked by Jamie O’Hara of talkSPORT, if he would take Abraham over the England captain, he responded:
“I would, yeah. He’s a young enough player and with Pep Guardiola’s coaching ability and the teammates around him… he’s a top player.”
It was earlier reported that Tottenham had given the green light to Kane for a move but it would cost the Premier League champions around £160million to complete.
The Chelsea forward, on the other hand, would be much cheaper and this would leave some funds for the other players to be brought in.
City do need a replacement for Sergio Aguero who left after spending an incredible time at Manchester filled with records and trophies.
They will have to decide if they want to splash the cash on someone who was the league leader in goals and assists last season or a young, up and coming talent.
While Abraham has the potential to become a world-class player, he is nowhere near the level of Kane and with the Cityzens having nearly won the Champions League, they would be looking for someone who can help them take that next step.
That is where the Spurs striker comes into play, as he would elevate the City squad.
The only sticking point with regards to the Kane deal is the cost and if Manchester City think it is too much, they can look elsewhere.
The prospect of seeing Abraham under Pep Guardiola is an interesting one and could unlock something within the player. We will know more about what City want to do before the window comes to an end.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind