Carney Chukwuemeka Hopes to Break into Chelsea Starting XI

A year and four days ago, Chelsea signed Carney Chukwuemeka, a right winger/attacking midfielder from Aston Villa for 20 million GBP. The Austrian-born English international (who also has the potential to switch his affiliation to Nigeria if he so chooses, met the media after Chelsea’s score draw with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

During the media session, at Soldier Field in Chicago, he was asked to outline his ambitions for the coming season.

“For me personally it’s just to break into the starting team this season,” he told the assembled media on the shores of Lake Michigan.

“Set myself a target to contribute more to goals and assists this season as well and just to help the team win games and hopefully win trophies. The main aim is to break into the starting XI.”

Chukwuemeka wasn’t a regular first-team player, or anything all that close to that status last season, as the Blues struggled to their worst finish (12th) in the Premier League since 1993-94.

Under three managers, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, the southwest London side sputtered all year long. Now under new manager Mauricio Pochettino the team has a very different look.

There have been a ton of comings and goings this summer transfer window, and now the attack and the midfield have been made over.

Pochettino said, heading into the match in Chicago, his plan was to potentially start the same team that might face Liverpool im the season opener.

That is very encouraging for Chukwuemeka.

“It’s a good feeling, it gives me extra confidence,” he said in the postgame press conference.

“Definitely feel like I’ve built a good relationship with Nicolas and Christo, with Raz. It’s all connecting well on the pitch today but obviously unlucky with a few chances, I’m sure it will definitely come. We’ve built good chemistry and long may it continue.”

He was asked if Pochettino has told him much about what his role might be this upcoming season, and if he will be used in the No. 10.

“He said literally that if we’re working hard, we’re showing that we’re ready to play that he will put us in,” he responded.

“It’s down to us at the end of the day. He said to me he knows I can play 10 or 8 so it just depends, it may vary.

“I feel like after the pre-season I’ve had that I can show what I can do, that I belong here. The gaffer has come in and been really good to me, so can’t thank him enough for that and just have to keep going now and improve day in and day out.”

Chelsea went undefeated in their five preseason matches, which were all staged in the United States. In doing so they “won” the preseason “title” of the Premier League Summer Series.

Chukwuemeka described it as “a positive preseason for us.”

Chukwuemeka and the Blues open the season on Sunday August 14 against Liverpool in what will be the opening weekend’s biggest match (at least on paper).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

