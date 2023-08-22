Carney Chukwuemeka Out for Six Weeks After Knee Surgery

Bummer for Chelsea attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka- it looked like he was just finding his place in the team and hitting his groove. But now it’s back to the training room, for a long spell on the sidelines. The English youth international suffered a knee injury in the loss to 10 man West Ham United on Sunday.

The Blues remain winless on the season, and Chukwuemeka is out for six weeks, after having already underwent surgery to repair the problem.

Luton Town at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Fri August 25, 8pm, Stamford Bridge , London, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: 78% Luton Town 8% Draw 14%

PL Form, Position: Chelsea DL, 1pt, 15th Luton Town L, 0pts, 17th

Chelsea acquired Chukwuemeka, from Aston Villa, in the January transfer window. He signed a six year deal with the club. Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery,” reads an official statement from Chelsea football club. The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea’s training ground).”

Chukwuemeka also provided an update via his social media accounts. Here is his X posting:

Bitter sweet feeling scoring my 1st goal for Chelsea? but picking up an injury and not coming home with 3 points. Minor setback but I’ll be back very soon??Thank you Chelsea fans for your love & support? Gods Speed??GREATER highs to come. pic.twitter.com/vPXQNbWzxM — Carney Chukwuemeka (@Chukwuemekaa10) August 22, 2023

“From Joy to Pain within minutes,” Chukwuemeka posted the following on his official Instagram account. My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I’ve prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid…Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon.”

The six week recovery and return timeline means that Chukwuemeka will miss the rest of August and all of September, at least, and that would mean he’d be absent for at minimum five league fixtures.

That includes the home clash against his former team, in Aston Villa, on Sept. 23

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories