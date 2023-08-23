Chelsea vs Luton Team News: Chukwuemeka, Petrovic, Burke

A rash of early-season injuries are making the Chelsea FC rebuilding project even more difficult than it needs to be. Carney Chukwuemeka is the latest to join the walking wounded, as he went under the knife to repair a knee problem.

More on that here. His place in the starting lineup came when he stepped in for another forward who injured his knee bad enough that it required surgery as well, Christopher Nkunku. More on that here.

Luton Town at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Fri August 25, 8pm, Stamford Bridge , London, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: 78% Luton Town 8% Draw 14%

PL Form, Position: Chelsea DL, 1pt, 15th Luton Town L, 0pts, 17th

As a result, new boss Mauricio Pochettino will head into week three of the new season still in search of his first W as Blues boss.

A visit from newly promoted Luton Town presents itself as perhaps the best opportunity possible to bag three points.

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s take a look at the rest of the list of men on the sidelines. Team Captain Reece James (thigh) is no stranger to the treatment room, and it’s a place he’s going to become even more familiar with in the short term.

Wesley Fofana (torn ACL- out until 2024), Benoit Badiashile (thigh- nearing a return to training) Armando Broja (knee- nearing a return to training), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) and Marcus Bettinelli (unspecified issue) all remain out as long term injury absentees.

That last name is particularly interesting, because this situation has triggered Chelsea to do more transfer market buying. Not that they really need much inspiration to splash the cash, as it’s what they do.

Chelsea are finalizing their acquisition of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, from Major League Soccer side the New England Revolution. They need to beef up that position group right now.

Switching over to the Hatters, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Dan Potts are all out of this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories