Chelsea vs Brighton Team News: Chukwuemeka, Colwill

Poor Graham Potter (well, not really, he got paid 13 million GBP to not have to work anymore)- he won’t get to face his former team, Brighton & Hove Albion, a second time this season. When Potter made his homecoming, of sorts, to the Amex Stadium in October, it was disastrous for him and the Blues.

Potter doesn’t get a chance to redeem that result against his former club, as it’s Frank Lampard who is in charge for the reverse fixture.

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat, Apr 15, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts Brighton 7th, 46 pts

Premier League Form: Chelsea LDLDW Brighton LWDWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 37% Brighton 35% Draw 28%

The switch from Potter to Lampard has not helped the side one iota, so far. In two matches, in two different competitions, Chelsea have two Ls and two goose eggs on the score sheet.

“The result is the reality,” Lampard said last night after the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, in the first and road leg of their two-legged UCL quarterfinal tie.

“I’ve just said to the players ‘special things can happen at Stamford Bridge.’ (referencing the home leg next week) They are a very good team but we have to believe.”

Team News for Both Sides

Carney Chukwuemeka (unspecified knock) is the only fresh injury concern for Chelsea, while Armando Broja (knee ligament repair surgery) is out for the season. For Brighton, the following players are unavailable here, for a variety of reaons.

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (unable to face parent club)

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories