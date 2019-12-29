Christian Pulisic Suffers Hamstring Injury, Misses Arsenal Win

Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 today, but they did it without left winger Christian Pulisic, who: “felt a hamstring training after the Southampton game and is left out as a precaution.”
We haven’t seen him much lately as he only came on for the final 25 minutes of the shocking home defeat to lowly Saints on Boxing Day. He didn’t start versus Tottenham Hotspur last weekend either. The American’s hamstring injury could not have come at a worse time for the Blues as we’re in the midst of festive period fixture congestion. We’re really in the thick of it now as the matches keep coming on the slate fast and furious.
Pulisic out with a injury. Jorginho and Hudson-Odoi drop out for Kovacic and Mount. The reason he didn't start last game was he had a little problem and its not got any better. Alonso and James not fit enough so Tariq Lamptey makes the bench
It’s not the case at Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old’s previous club, as the German top flight always takes time off during the holiday period. It’s also worth noting that Pulisic didn’t have a vacation between international duty with the United States this summer and joining up with the Chelsea squad.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania native only had a couple days off in between the Gold Cup tournament and the Blues preseason. However, he did have a holiday in between leaving BVB and joining the USMNT. It’s an entirely possible he’s kind of hit the wall now, having not been sufficiently rested, overall, in the grand scheme of this season.
Pulisic has not been involved in any scoring for Chelsea over the course of their last six, and that’s been very disappointing. It’s also been very unexpected, given how he was on fire in October and November.
Pulisic is definitely a strong doubt for the New Year’s Day league clash at Brighton, and it’s probably like he misses out on the FA Cup third round clash versus Nottingham Forest.
