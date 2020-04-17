Christian Pulisic Excited to Return After ‘freak injury’ Shortened Season

Christian Pulisic has certainly seen a fair share of highs and lows during his first season at Chelsea FC. The 21-year-old winger, who set a transfer fee record for an American when he was acquired from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, took time to break into the Chelsea line-up.
When he did though, he produced massively and efficiently, registering assists at an impressive rate. He even achieved a hat trick in October, during the Blues’ 4-1 victory over Burnley. However, once Pulisic was feeling the groove, he suffered what he calls “a freak injury” to his adductor muscle. Out of action since New Year’s Day, he was on the comeback trail until suffering a set back in training.
No football has been tough for everybody, but there’s another layer of frustration and disappointment for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native who’s itching to get back on the pitch.
“It was really tough with this most recent one,” Pulisic said to Chelsea FC.com.
“I think that a lot of people didn’t realise how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened. It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while. But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field.
“It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”
Pulisic, like the rest of us, has done his best to keep his mind occupied and engaged during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. The Hershey, Pennsylvania native has been working hard to stay active during this time of social distancing as well.
He’s been kicking about in his garden, doing tricks with the ball, and joining TikTok, posting videos of various dance challenges on the social media platform. He’s also donated to causes that aim to fight food shortages during these times of crisis.
Overall, he looks to be in great spirits and he has an optimistic view of what’s ahead, both individually and from a team stand point.
“It’s been a really fun season for me, it’s been awesome,” Pulisic continued.
“It’s been a big change for me coming to Chelsea and having to get to know a whole new team, a new league and stuff.”
“I’ve been really proud of the guys and although we’ve had our tough moments, I think overall we’ve been pretty solid.”
Whenever the situation becomes safe enough for play to resume, Pulisic and Chelsea will look to hold down a top four spot in the table/UEFA Champions League qualification.
