Christian Pulisic Maintains Productivity and Efficiency

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic came today, shortly after half time and opened the scoring for his side in their come from behind win at Aston Villa. In addtion to the equalizing goal, the Hershey, Pennsylvania native went 3-for-3 on long passes and scored with his only shot on target.
He also registered a clearance and made a tackle en route to a solid 7/10 match rating kind of day. “I’m really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal,” Pulisic said after the game.
“I don’t think I hit it perfect with my left. Luckily I got enough on it just to steer it on target.”
He wasn’t man of the match (that was N’Golo Kante), but it was a great way to show no rust after being out for sixth months.
Manager Frank Lampard called the American an inspiration to his teammates today. Pulisic, in his first action since January 1, due to a nasty adductor strain, kept up his productivity and efficiency. In fact he’s the most scoring productive pure wing player/attacking midfielder Chelsea have had this season.
Take a look at some of these statistics claimed by footy fans on Twitter today:
Pulisic's 1st CFC season vs Willian/Pedro's 1st CFC Season
Pulisic [7 Goals & 6 Assists in 24 Games] [Goal/Assist every 124 minutes]
Willian [4 Goals & 10 Assists in 46 Games] [Goal/Assist every 240 minutes]
Pedro [9 Goals & 3 Assists in 43 Games] [Goal/Assist every 231 mins] pic.twitter.com/3jHGl2dQVD
Goals/Assists per 90 minutes for Chelsea attacking midfielders so far this season…
Pulisic: 0.73
Hudson-Odoi: 0.56
Barkley: 0.54
Willian: 0.45
Pedro: 0.37
Mount: 0.33
The two most under appreciated players at Chelsea..
Pulisic: Most goal contributions per 90 minutes for Chelsea
Azpilicueta: 9 goal contributions this season
Chelsea are getting more goal scoring return on investment, at least per 90 minutes when he’s healthy, from Christian Pulisic than they’re receiving anywhere else.
That’s especially important to note as the 21-year-old faces more competition next season in the final third. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are coming into the forward position group at Stamford Bridge next season.
“We already have a very strong team and very good players,” Pulisic said today regarding the two new additions. “To add guys like that is incredible so we’re focused on this season for now but very excited for what’s to come.”
The southwest London club is also being strongly linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, so competition for places in the team will be fierce. On the flip side though it appears at least one, if not both Willian and Pedro will be leaving this club this summer.
Pulisic has shown his value and proven his worth this season. Lampard has expressed his faith in him. Even if the final third becomes overcrowded with talent and depth, there should still be a major role for the American.
