Christian Pulisic Remains Out, No Clear Timetable for Return

Injured Chelsea FC winger Christian Pulisic still has not featured since the very first day of 2020. In that game, a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, the young American injured his adductor, recovered and then had a nasty set back.
According to one medical website, an adductor problem refers to “an acute injury to the groin muscles on the medial aspect (inside) of the thigh. … Strains reflect tears of the muscle-tendon unit, due to forceful contraction of the muscles against resistance, often during an eccentric load.”
Thus it could refer to any of three muscles within that part of the human body. Clarity is being sought, because Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (whether intentionally or unintentionally) just isn’t providing much of it right now.
Lampard says Hudson-Odoi isn't fit this weekend. Pulisic's injury is worse than first feared, hence the confusion. Lampard had the same injury as a player which he described as 'the worst of his career' #CFC
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 28, 2020
I guess the Pulisic conspiracy theorists will be recoiling.
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 28, 2020
The first year boss is not being very transparent and he just doesn’t know when the Hershey, Pennsylvania native could return. In addressing the media on the situation, he referred to Pulisic, and another talented young forward who is currently on the sidelines, Tammy Abraham (who traveled to Barcelona to have his ankle injury assessed).
“It’s certainly frustrating for them, particularly Christian who has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back,” said Lampard, “but only the concern I have every week when they are not fit, it’s no greater than that.
“I’m hoping when I’m not giving an answer it’s not like I’m looking into the distance and I can’t see the answer. I’m hoping they might be fit over the next week or two, I just can’t say that with clarity because they’ve both had their issues. It’s a difficult one and my concern remains the same as always with any injury.”
All the mystery has only led to increased speculation surrounding Pulisic, but at the end of the day, Lampard may just be revealing all that he knows.
It’s just a frustrating situation for Pulisic, and everyone else involved.
Liverpool FC at Chelsea FA Cup Round of 16, FYIs
Kickoff: March 3, 7:45 pm, Stamford Bridge
Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Chelsea Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Last Five Meetings: Liverpool wins 3, Draw 1, Chelsea wins 1
Aggregate Score: Chelsea (LLLDW) 6-8 Liverpool (WWWDL)
TV: BBC 1
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind