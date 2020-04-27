Potential of Christian Pulisic Hailed by Marcos Alonso

Talk today is that the Premier League is really starting to inch towards a return to action in early-to-mid June, and if it happens, it’ll mean the players will be coming off a period of approximately three months rest. For Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, it will be closer to six months.
The 21-year-old, who was enjoying a fine debut season at Stamford Bridge, will have been sidelined for over half a calendar year by the time he gets back on the pitch- the most prolonged absence he’s ever had during his professional footballing career. He’ll be fit and fresh when he returns, and his teammate Marcos Alonso believes that the U.S. international could come back stronger than ever.
Pulisic, who’s been out of action suffering an adductor injury on New Year’s Day in a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, has done a good job conveying to the world, via his social media accounts, all the physical activity he’s been partaking in during quarantine.
While he’s certainly had his fair share of set backs during his first season at the southwestern London club, he’s showcased his top notch skills and abilities too. Alonso believes the best is yet to come.
“I think he has great potential,” Alonso said in an interview with FOX Soccer.
“Since preseason where he showed in a couple of games the things he is capable of, he looks like a great prospect. He has quality, speed, I thought he was going to struggle a bit with the physicality of the Premier League but he has done great.
“He missed a little bit of the continuity to show even more and keep improving but I think he’s going to be a great player for Chelsea.”
“Hopefully, with his time off, he’s going to come back stronger from this small injury he had. I hope he can help us score important goals and have assists for many years. With the quality he has, I’m sure he will do.”
Pulisic will be a key component as Chelsea makes a final push this season (whenever it restarts) to holding down a top four position.
