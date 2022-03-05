Christian Pulisic Scores, Provides Perfect Assist to Kai Havertz

Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz are indeed two of the most creative and highly influential players in the Chelsea attack. Both put in a Man of the Match style performance today, as the Blues overcame a dull, pedestrian first half at the Turf Moor to utterly rout Burnley FC 4-0.
For those who had written Pulisic off, you did so at their own peril. He set Kai Havertz up, for the German’s first league goal since November, with the most perfectly placed cross that you’ll ever see.
Take a look:
Christian Pulisic put it on a plate for Kai Havertz ?
(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/VWtsnW4KHd
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2022
It was only the third league goal of the season for Havertz, who then added his fourth later on. So it was a brace for Havertz and later on a goal for Pulisic. So the American had two goal contributions today. Reece James scored the other goal, and Trevor Chalobah provided an assist.
So all of the goal contributions today came from players under the age of 24. Take a look at Pulisic’s goal here:
Christian Pulisic adds a goal to his assist today! ?? pic.twitter.com/Sk0eiaeNcK
— LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 5, 2022
Chelsea really needed these three points today, big time. And they got those in the bag with ease, thanks to a huge effort from Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, the most expensive American, and costliest German ever.
