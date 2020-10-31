Christian Pulisic Injured in Warm-Up, Replaced by Timo Werner

Here we go again, unfortunately. Chelsea left wing Christian Pulisic is injured once more, this time in the warm-ups ahead of the Premier League fixture at Burnley FC. This is according to the hosts of “Premier League Morning” on NBC Sports, the pregame show ahead of today’s match.
Christian Pulisic, a 22-year-old American international who wears the No. 10, was slated to start the game, but he has since been replaced by Timo Werner. This change has been reflected in a tweet from the official Chelsea account.
? There's a late change to our starting team. @TimoWerner replaces @CPulisic_10 and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench. #BURCHE https://t.co/xs6tXhLhAm
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020
The nature or extent of the iinjury has not been disclosed at this time, but what a disappointing development this is. One year ago, during the Chelsea at Burnley fixture, Pulisic scored a hat trick, thereby announcing his arrival in English football.
He finally just scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage runaway win over Krasnodar. Let’s hope for the sake of Pulisic, Chelsea, the USMNT and all their supporters, this isn’t too serious of an injury.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind