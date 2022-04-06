Christian Pulisic Opens Up on His Future with Chelsea FC

With all things involving Chelsea FC, there are questions right now. It all starts at the top, where we’ll likely learn within a couple weeks who is likely to be the club’s next owner. And then everything else trickles down from there, to the player roster, where Christian Pulisic will see his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.
The 23-year-old American has been in and out of the lineup this term, and often playing out of position when in the first team. He’s been linked with a summer move away from the club, but he said he’s currently happy to be right where he is right now.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100) Draw (+240)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
“Of course I still have years left on my contract,” he said at the pre-match press conference for tonight’s Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid.
“I’m feeling good, I’m happy here. We’ve been successful, we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here.
“Currently, I am enjoying my football and I’m just going to finish the season out strong. That’s not something exactly I’m worried about right now but I’m feeling good right now.”
With Pulisic being selected as the player representative for the preview presser, it’s a strong indication that he’ll play a major role in tonight’s match.
Pulisic, who has been linked with Juventus, among other clubs, answered a question about the off-the-pitch challenges that Chelsea have had to deal with since Russia invaded Ukraine and the prospect of sanctions against the club’s current owner Roman Abramovich began.
Pulisic commented: “I think the guys have done really well to deal with it first of all. You could see with everything that’s going on, the way the guys reacted and responded and continued to get result after result.
“Obviously this weekend was tough but the guys have done a great job and I don’t think anything is going to change going into the business end of the season.
“Even bigger games and I know that this team is going to step up and do the absolute best we can. Just focusing on the task at hand, focusing on the next game and that’s all we can do.”
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
