With “Project Restart” beginning to take shape, Premier League clubs are telling foreign players who went back home to return to the United Kingdom. There is a target of returning to training by May 11 and resuming game action, this time behind closed doors, on June 8.
If and when these goals are met, Chelsea FC winger Christian Pulisic, out injured since a New Year’s Day draw versus Brighton, will be full go. Pulisic, named one of the world’s top 15 young footballing stars on the rise by Lionel Messi last month, has spent the near entirety of this calendar year sidelined with an adductor injury.
The 21-year-old USMNT star was on the comeback trail in February, before suffering a set back.
Overall, it was a very frustrating time period for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native and he’s very excited to get back out there once it’s safe to do so.
He provided this full fitness update to the club website moments ago:
“I’m feeling great. Right before this whole thing happened I was actually back in training and feeling really good and ready to go. It was really unfortunate timing.”
“As soon as I felt like I was back, now this has happened. It is what it is. Now I just have a bit more time to get it completely right and be 100 percent ready once I’m back.”
Pulisic, at least publicly, has been in great spirits throughout the injury recovery period in lockdown amidst the pandemic. He did footballer tricks in his backyard, joined TikTok and performed social media dance challenges.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Chelsea FC, Christian Pulisic Provide Fitness Update The Sports […]