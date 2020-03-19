Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Laughs Off Failed Trick (Video)

On Tuesday, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic conveyed a very positive fitness update for all his followers on social media. The 21-year-old winger posted a brief Instagram video of his playing keepie-uppies in the back yard of the building which he is currently in isolation.
Ever since winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, Chelsea’s senior team, coaching and backroom staff have all been in quarantine according to the national guidelines. Pulisic, like the rest of us, is doing the best he can to not only stay in shape, but also keep himself occupied. Today he posted avideo of a trick that went epically wrong, and the humorous response he had to it. The club Twitter account then posted it and as of now, it is nearing 900,000 views.
.@cpulisic_10 has joined TikTok! ???? pic.twitter.com/SfY2duluGw
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2020
It’s great to see the American have such a good sense of humor about all of this, during what are extremely tough times for us all. Pulisic has been extremely misfortunate with injury in 2020, as he made great progress on healing from an adductor injury last month, but has suffered another set back since then.
At least now he looks to be in pretty good fitness, so he probably will be ready to go, if/when things get started up again. During an emergency meeting today, the people at the top of the football food chain announced that the league is suspended until April 30 while the world focuses on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the meantime, Chelsea Football Club has made their hotel at Stamford Bridge available to any who are currently battling the virus. Owner Roman Abramovich will pick up the tab.
